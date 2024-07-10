Top Stock Gainers Today – LNTH, APGE, and More

As we head into the final 90 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

It seems like Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is the only one of the bunch with a concrete catalyst for today’s move. In fact, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services put out a draft proposal to improve payments to diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, which could potentially increase payments to the company’s prostate cancer imaging agent, Pylarify.

Is LNTH Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on LNTH stock based on six Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 70% year-to-date rally, the average LNTH price target of $106.75 per share implies 37.39% upside potential.

