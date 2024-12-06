Top Ships Inc. Announces Board and Auditor Updates

Top Ships (TOPS) has released an update.

Top Ships Inc. announced the election of Paolo Javarone and Konstantinos Karelas as Class II Directors to serve until 2027, along with the ratification of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A. as independent auditors for the fiscal year 2024. These decisions were made at the company’s recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders, signaling a stable governance structure moving forward.

