News & Insights

Stocks

Top Ships Inc. Announces Board and Auditor Updates

December 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Top Ships (TOPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Top Ships Inc. announced the election of Paolo Javarone and Konstantinos Karelas as Class II Directors to serve until 2027, along with the ratification of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A. as independent auditors for the fiscal year 2024. These decisions were made at the company’s recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders, signaling a stable governance structure moving forward.

For further insights into TOPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.