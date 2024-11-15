Top Glove’s Bonus Warrants Approved by Bursa Securities

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has announced that Bursa Securities approved its proposal to issue up to 405,894,951 warrants as a bonus, which can be converted into new shares. This move is part of Top Glove’s strategy to increase its share capital and enhance liquidity in its stock, attracting more investors.

