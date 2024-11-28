News & Insights

Top Glove Launches RM3 Billion Sukuk Program

November 28, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has announced a new Islamic notes issuance program valued at RM3 billion, offering both senior and perpetual Sukuk Wakalah. These notes, with a stable outlook, are rated by MARC Ratings Berhad and will provide financial flexibility for the company. The proceeds from this program will be utilized to refinance existing debts.

