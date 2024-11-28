Top Glove Launches RM3 Billion Sukuk Program

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has announced a new Islamic notes issuance program valued at RM3 billion, offering both senior and perpetual Sukuk Wakalah. These notes, with a stable outlook, are rated by MARC Ratings Berhad and will provide financial flexibility for the company. The proceeds from this program will be utilized to refinance existing debts.

For further insights into TPGVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.