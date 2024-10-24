Top Education Group Ltd. Sets Date for Key AGM

Top Education Group Ltd. (HK:1752) has released an update.

Top Education Group Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting set for November 29, 2024, where they will review the company’s financial statements and propose a final dividend of HK$0.2 cents per share. Key resolutions include re-electing several directors and appointing Ernst & Young as auditors, alongside discussions on potential new auditor appointments. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic decisions on director remuneration and auditor appointments.

