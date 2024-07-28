News & Insights

Top Considerations When Changing BDs

July 28, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Deciding to switch broker-dealers can be transformative yet challenging for financial advisors. But Advisors should thoroughly consider how their new environment will affect them.

 

Evaluate the support, technology, and practice management tools the new firm offers to boost your business. Ensure the firm's values and advisor focus align with your working style.

 

Confirm that the firm supports your specific business needs and niche. Research the firm's reputation and past issues to ensure it aligns with your professional image.

 

Lastly, trust your instincts and seek expert advice if needed to make an informed decision.

Finsum: Sometimes we get too caught up in the minutia when considering a switch but these high-level questions are important.

