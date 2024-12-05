Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson & Salesforce

Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Home Depot’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +37.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s stock has lagged the industry due to higher interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty, dampening consumer demand for home improvement. Inflationary pressures, including lumber prices, continue to hurt performance.

However, it gains from its “One Home Depot” plan focused on expanding supply chain facilities, technology and improving the digital experience. The interconnected retail strategy and strong technology infrastructure have consistently boosted web traffic in recent quarters.

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-3.9% vs. +12.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that sales in the MedTech segment have been lower than expected due to Asia-Pacific headwinds, specifically in China. Upcoming patent expiration of the popular drug Stelara can also hurt the drug’s sales. J&J is incurring huge legal expenses due to the pending lawsuits related to its talc products.

Yet, innovative Medicine unit is performing at above-market levels. Growth is being driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and also continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.

Shares of Salesforce have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the last six months (+51.5% vs. +10.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment with its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities

However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might hurt its growth prospects.

Performed Line’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry over the last six months (+5.0% vs. -30.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that a robust market position, diverse product portfolio and solid financial health aid the company. The company’s extensive range of products for energy, telecommunications and other industries, backed by strategic global manufacturing facilities, ensures a competitive edge.

Yet, it faces near-term risks, including declining sales driven by weakness in the communications market, margin compression, foreign exchange challenges, slowdown in customer deployments and delays in stimulus funding.

Cooper-Standard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Original Equipment industry over the last six months (+10.8% vs. -6.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic cost optimization, strong market position in sealing and fluid handling systems and key ties to Ford and GM, bolsters revenue stability and positions it well in the growing hybrid/EV market.

Yet, significant liquidity challenges, ongoing losses, high debt levels and exposure to global light vehicle production fluctuations are concerning. Also, inflationary pressures and pension obligations present substantial risks.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW).



Order Growth Boosts Lockheed (LMT), Tiff With Turkey Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, steady order flow continues to boost Lockheed's revenue growth. Yet, the U.S. government's tiff with Turkey over its involvement in Russia's S-400 may hurt F-35 program.

High-Quality Eagle Ford Acreage to Aid Magnolia (MGY)

The Zacks analyst likes Magnolia Oil and Gas' high-quality acreage in the Eagle Ford shale but is worried over the absence of any hedge protection to tackle commodity price volatility.

Aerospace Systems Unit Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin benefits from strength in the Aerospace Systems unit, led by strength in the commercial and military aftermarket businesses. High operating costs remain a woe.

Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Driving SAP's Performance

Per the Zacks Analyst, SAP's performance is gaining from its strengthening cloud business, mainly Rise with SAP solution. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings is a concern.

IBM Rides on Healthy Cloud Traction, Better Business Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, IBM is likely to benefit from a combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and steady investments in growth opportunities.

Palo Alto (PANW) Rides on Shift to Subscription Services

Per the Zacks analyst, Palo Alto Networks' focus on selling more subscription-based services is helping the company generate stable revenues and higher margins.

Investments Benefit Entergy (ETR), Poor Financials Pose Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, Entergy makes disciplined investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its weak solvency position indicates poor financial performance.

New Upgrades

High Rates, Business Transformation Support BNY Mellon (BK)

Per the Zacks analyst, global footprint and relatively high interest rates will keep aiding BNY Mellon. Its business transformation program will bolster market share and lead to higher profit margins.

ProAssurance (PRA) Rides on Buyouts & Rising Premiums

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions are helping ProAssurance to enhance its portfolio. Also, new business written is driving premium revenues.

Booz Allen (BAH) Benefits From Rising Operational Efficiency

Per the Zacks analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton's focus on cost control, effective project management and workforce adjustment as per demand improved operational efficiency.

New Downgrades

Forex Volatility, Complexity of Services Ail Catalent (CTLT)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Catalent's highly exacting and complex offerings, partly due to its manufacturing processes. Unfavorable currency movement is an added issue.

Dismal Comps & High Costs Hurt Jack in the Box (JACK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Jack in the Box's performance is being hurt by dismal comps stemming from reduced transactions and an unfavorable mix shift. Also, high debt levels and costs are a concern.

Increased Costs & Currency Headwinds Hurt Jacobs' (J) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Jacobs' performance is hurting from the inflated cost and expense structure and currency headwinds. Also, additional restructuring charges due to the Separation Transaction ail.

