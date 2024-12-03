Tonix Pharmaceuticals appoints Raudabaugh, Gould as VPs

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Holding announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the launch of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. Bradley Raudabaugh, MBA, has been appointed Vice President, VP, Marketing, and Errol Gould, Ph.D., has been appointed Vice President, Medical Affairs. New Drug Application for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia submitted to FDA in October 2024; NDA acceptance expected December 2024; Fast Track designation previously granted by FDA; FDA decision on approval expected 2025

