News & Insights

Stocks

Tonix Pharmaceuticals appoints Raudabaugh, Gould as VPs

December 03, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Holding announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the launch of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. Bradley Raudabaugh, MBA, has been appointed Vice President, VP, Marketing, and Errol Gould, Ph.D., has been appointed Vice President, Medical Affairs. New Drug Application for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia submitted to FDA in October 2024; NDA acceptance expected December 2024; Fast Track designation previously granted by FDA; FDA decision on approval expected 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.