Tongdao Liepin Group Invests in Low-Risk Wealth Products

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Tongdao Liepin Group (HK:6100) has released an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has made strategic investments in structured deposit products through its subsidiaries, subscribing to financial instruments pegged to the EUR/USD exchange rate with a total principal amount of RMB110 million. These investments, which are principal-guaranteed with a low-risk assessment, are expected to yield annualized returns of up to 2.66%. The transactions, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, underscore the company’s active engagement in wealth management opportunities.

