Tongda Group’s Subsidiary Reports Revenue Surge

October 30, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Tongda Group Holdings (HK:0698) has released an update.

Tongda Group Holdings’ subsidiary, Tongda Smart Tech, reported a 23.7% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching RMB 715 million. Despite a modest 1.7% rise in profit before tax, net profit attributable to equity owners saw a 3.6% increase. The company’s financial results, prepared under PRC accounting standards, highlight its growth trajectory in the tech sector.

