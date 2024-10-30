Tongda Group’s Subsidiary Reports Revenue Surge

Tongda Group Holdings (HK:0698) has released an update.

Tongda Group Holdings’ subsidiary, Tongda Smart Tech, reported a 23.7% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching RMB 715 million. Despite a modest 1.7% rise in profit before tax, net profit attributable to equity owners saw a 3.6% increase. The company’s financial results, prepared under PRC accounting standards, highlight its growth trajectory in the tech sector.

