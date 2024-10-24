TOMRA Expands with c-trace Acquisition

Tomra Systems ASA (GB:0KV7) has released an update.

TOMRA Systems ASA has acquired 80% of c-trace GmbH, enhancing its digital waste management solutions and expanding its market reach. This acquisition aligns with TOMRA’s growth strategy, aiming to leverage c-trace’s strong German market presence and innovative AI-driven capabilities. The move is expected to increase TOMRA’s profitability and market impact by diversifying its revenue streams.

