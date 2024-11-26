News & Insights

Tomo Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Tomo Holdings Limited (HK:6928) has released an update.

Tomo Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm due to a disagreement over audit fees with Prism Hong Kong Limited. The company has appointed SFAI (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor, ensuring that the transition will not affect the annual audit results for 2024. The board expressed gratitude towards Prism for its past services while welcoming SFAI Hong Kong.

