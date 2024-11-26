Tomo Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Tomo Holdings Limited (HK:6928) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tomo Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm due to a disagreement over audit fees with Prism Hong Kong Limited. The company has appointed SFAI (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor, ensuring that the transition will not affect the annual audit results for 2024. The board expressed gratitude towards Prism for its past services while welcoming SFAI Hong Kong.
For further insights into HK:6928 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.