Toll Brothers City Living, Daiwa House enter joint venture

Toll Brothers (TOL) announced a joint venture between its Toll Brothers City Living division and Daiwa House to develop a new luxury condominium community in the New York City metro market. Located on the Hudson River waterfront and offering unobstructed skyline views of Manhattan, Vista Pointe will be a nine-story, 73-unit luxury condominium community at 8 Avenue at Port Imperial in West New York, New Jersey. Toll Brothers is acting as managing member and development lead for the project, overseeing approvals, design, construction, and sales. The partnership has closed on an acquisition and construction loan with Bank OZK arranged through Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department.

