Tokyu Corporation Boosts Forecasts and Dividends

Tokyu (JP:9005) has released an update.
Tokyu Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, projecting increased operating revenue and profits. The company also announced a rise in the year-end dividend per share, reflecting a positive outlook. These updates are part of Tokyu’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.
