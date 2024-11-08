News & Insights

Tokyu Corporation Boosts Forecasts and Dividends

November 08, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Tokyu (JP:9005) has released an update.

Tokyu Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, projecting increased operating revenue and profits. The company also announced a rise in the year-end dividend per share, reflecting a positive outlook. These updates are part of Tokyu’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

