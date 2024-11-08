Tokyu Corporation Boosts Forecasts and Dividends

Tokyu (JP:9005) has released an update.

Tokyu Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, projecting increased operating revenue and profits. The company also announced a rise in the year-end dividend per share, reflecting a positive outlook. These updates are part of Tokyu’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:9005 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.