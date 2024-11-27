Tokyo Tatemono to Sell Shares in Hulic Co.

Tokyo Tatemono Co (JP:8804) has released an update.

Tokyo Tatemono Co. has announced its decision to sell a portion of its shares in Hulic Co. as part of a secondary offering. This strategic move involves the sale of up to 12,375,000 shares, with the possibility of an additional 7,999,600 shares if certain conditions are met. The financial impact of this sale will be disclosed once the selling price is determined.

