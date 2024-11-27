News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Tatemono to Sell Shares in Hulic Co.

November 27, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Tatemono Co (JP:8804) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tokyo Tatemono Co. has announced its decision to sell a portion of its shares in Hulic Co. as part of a secondary offering. This strategic move involves the sale of up to 12,375,000 shares, with the possibility of an additional 7,999,600 shares if certain conditions are met. The financial impact of this sale will be disclosed once the selling price is determined.

For further insights into JP:8804 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYTMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.