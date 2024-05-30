News & Insights

Stocks

TNR Gold’s Stake in Los Azules Project Shows Promise

May 30, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNR Gold Corp (new) (TSE:TNR) has released an update.

TNR Gold Corp. reports on McEwen Mining’s progress at the Los Azules project in Argentina, where TNR holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty. McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining, has completed 70,000 meters of feasibility drilling with promising results, potentially increasing Measured and Indicated resources. Notable drill results and the discovery of a new porphyry system indicate potential extensions of mineralization, with more data to follow as geochemistry is finalized.

For further insights into TSE:TNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.