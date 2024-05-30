TNR Gold’s Stake in Los Azules Project Shows Promise

TNR Gold Corp (new) (TSE:TNR) has released an update.

TNR Gold Corp. reports on McEwen Mining’s progress at the Los Azules project in Argentina, where TNR holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty. McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining, has completed 70,000 meters of feasibility drilling with promising results, potentially increasing Measured and Indicated resources. Notable drill results and the discovery of a new porphyry system indicate potential extensions of mineralization, with more data to follow as geochemistry is finalized.

