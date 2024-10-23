News & Insights

Stocks

TMK Energy’s Entitlement Offer and Drilling Progress

October 23, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is reminding eligible shareholders of the closing deadline for their Entitlement Offer, which has seen strong support from the Board and management. The company is also progressing with its 2024 Pilot Well Program at the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project in Mongolia, with the second well currently being drilled. The successful completion of these wells marks a significant milestone for the project.

For further insights into AU:TMK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.