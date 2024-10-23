TMK Energy’s Entitlement Offer and Drilling Progress

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is reminding eligible shareholders of the closing deadline for their Entitlement Offer, which has seen strong support from the Board and management. The company is also progressing with its 2024 Pilot Well Program at the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project in Mongolia, with the second well currently being drilled. The successful completion of these wells marks a significant milestone for the project.

