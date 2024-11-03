TMK Energy Secures $1.8 Million for Expansion

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully raised an additional $1.8 million in funding from both new and existing sophisticated investors, ensuring the company is well-positioned to advance its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project. This capital influx is aimed at boosting commercialization efforts and pursuing partnerships as the company anticipates a significant increase in gas production. With the 2024 work program progressing smoothly, TMK Energy is gearing up for a potentially transformative period in its operations.

