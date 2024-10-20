News & Insights

TMK Energy Advances Drilling at Gurvantes Project

October 20, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has successfully drilled the first of three pilot production wells at its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project, intersecting 60 metres of net coal, consistent with projections. The drilling program aims to enhance gas production rates by the end of November 2024, while shareholders are invited to participate in an entitlement issue before October 25, 2024. The company’s strategic initiatives are expected to demonstrate commercial gas production from its substantial contingent resources.

