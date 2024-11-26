Tlou Energy Progresses with Lesedi Project Milestones

Tlou Energy Ltd. (AU:TOU) has released an update.

Tlou Energy Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including plans to delist from AIM while continuing to trade on the ASX and BSE. The company is advancing its Lesedi gas-to-power project, nearing grid connection and first power sales, which marks a transformative step in Botswana’s energy landscape. The developments promise significant shareholder value and a major contribution to the country’s energy security.

