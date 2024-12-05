TK Group Revises Annual Cap on Leasing Transactions

TK Group (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:2283) has released an update.

TK Group (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a revision to the existing annual cap of their continuing connected transactions under the Leasing Framework Agreement. This adjustment comes as the company anticipates that the transactions may exceed the current cap for the year ending December 31, 2024. The revised cap is expected to remain within the limits set by Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, ensuring compliance without needing shareholder approval.

