News & Insights

Stocks

TK Group Revises Annual Cap on Leasing Transactions

December 05, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TK Group (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:2283) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TK Group (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a revision to the existing annual cap of their continuing connected transactions under the Leasing Framework Agreement. This adjustment comes as the company anticipates that the transactions may exceed the current cap for the year ending December 31, 2024. The revised cap is expected to remain within the limits set by Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, ensuring compliance without needing shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:2283 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.