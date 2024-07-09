The TJX Companies (TJX) Benefits From Store & Online Strength

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX leverages its successful off-price business model and strong brand portfolio as pivotal drivers of growth. The company is dedicated to enhancing growth through strategic marketing initiatives. With a focus on expanding both its physical store presence and e-commerce capabilities, this leading off-price retailer continues to strengthen its market position. That being said, the company is not immune to the rising cost environment.



Let’s delve deeper.

Strong Marketing Endeavors

TJX is committed to boosting growth through effective marketing initiatives and loyalty programs. Incidentally, its aggressive marketing and advertising campaigns through multiple mediums have been adding growth. In the United States and Canada, management is leveraging the strengths of retail brand portfolios and multi-banner campaigns to drive efficiency and build awareness. The company has been on track to attract new shoppers of every age to fuel growth. Also, the company’s treasure hunt shopping experience is gaining traction among shoppers. Apart from this, its gift-giving initiatives, unique among off-price retailers and its loyalty card program (which offers consumers a non-credit card choice and soft benefits such as early shopping hours), have improved customer engagement.



Growth Initiatives Progressing

TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. The company has been rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. During first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company added 18 new stores, ending the quarter with 4,972 stores. Looking ahead, management envisions the potential to expand its current retail banners by adding at least 1,300 more stores across these regions in the foreseeable future.



With an increasing number of consumers resorting to online shopping, TJX Companies has undertaken several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business. The company intends to keep introducing new assortments in stores and online throughout the spring, summer, and beyond.

Hurdles on the Way

Over time, TJX Companies has been dealing with the adverse impacts of the high cost of sales and operating expenses. In first-quarter fiscal 2025, its SG&A costs, as a percent of sales, were 19.2%, up 0.2 percentage points. The increase was caused by incremental store wages and payroll costs. The company's cost of sales increased 4.4% to $8,739 million in the quarter. Management expects to see incremental store wage and payroll costs during the fiscal 2025.



TJX Companies' emphasis on the benefits mentioned above is expected to continue driving its growth narrative. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 16.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.

Eye These Solid Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, The Gap Inc. GPS and DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.4% and 47.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Gap, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests a rise of 0.2% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels.



DICK'S Sporting operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DKS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DICK’S Sporting current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests an improvement of 1.8% and 6.6%, respectively, from prior-year numbers.

