Tiziana Life Sciences Reports Promising Obesity Therapy Results

Tiziana Life Sciences has announced promising preclinical results for its combination therapy using nasal anti-CD3 and semaglutide, showing potential in reducing liver inflammation and promoting liver health in obesity models. The study highlights the synergy of these compounds in managing obesity-related inflammation, suggesting a novel approach to treating metabolic disorders. These findings could lead to further clinical development and trials, potentially impacting the biotechnology sector positively.

