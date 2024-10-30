News & Insights

Tiziana Life Sciences Reports Promising Obesity Therapy Results

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has released an update.

Tiziana Life Sciences has announced promising preclinical results for its combination therapy using nasal anti-CD3 and semaglutide, showing potential in reducing liver inflammation and promoting liver health in obesity models. The study highlights the synergy of these compounds in managing obesity-related inflammation, suggesting a novel approach to treating metabolic disorders. These findings could lead to further clinical development and trials, potentially impacting the biotechnology sector positively.

For further insights into TLSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

TLSA

