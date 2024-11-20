Titan Logix Reports Growth and Market Expansion

Titan Logix (TSE:TLA) has released an update.
Titan Logix Corp. reported a successful fiscal 2024 with a 10% increase in revenue, marking its third consecutive year of growth, driven by demand for its core product line and strategic expansion into new markets. The company’s net income also rose significantly due to improved operating results and tax asset recognition. Titan’s investment in R&D and new product lines is positioning it for further diversification and market penetration.
