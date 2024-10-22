Titan Cement Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Titan Cement International SA recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 16,290 shares across Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange, enhancing its stake to 5.10% of the company’s voting rights. This strategic move is part of the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and market presence. Titan continues to lead in the construction materials sector with a strong focus on innovation and carbon neutrality.

For further insights into TTCIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.