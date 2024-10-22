News & Insights

Titan Cement Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Titan Cement International N.V. (TTCIF) has released an update.

Titan Cement International SA recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 16,290 shares across Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange, enhancing its stake to 5.10% of the company’s voting rights. This strategic move is part of the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and market presence. Titan continues to lead in the construction materials sector with a strong focus on innovation and carbon neutrality.

