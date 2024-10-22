News & Insights

Tiong Seng Highlights Growth and Future Prospects

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited (SG:BFI) has released an update.

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting where Executive Director Mr. Pek Zhi Kai presented the company’s financial and operational performance for the year ending 31 December 2023. Key highlights included financial improvements, ongoing challenges, and future prospects in construction and real estate. The presentation emphasized the company’s strategic focus on enhancing order books and exploring new development opportunities.

