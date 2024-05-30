Tinybeans Director Increases Stake in Company

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has reported a change in Director Catherine Cohen’s interest in the company, where she acquired 41,319 ordinary shares and 20,658 options, with the shares priced at A$0.085 each, and the options having an exercise price of A$0.095. Following the transaction, Cohen’s total holding amounts to 200,405 ordinary shares and 20,658 options, signaling increased confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:TNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.