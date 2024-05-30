News & Insights

Tinybeans Director Increases Stake in Company

May 30, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has reported a change in Director Catherine Cohen’s interest in the company, where she acquired 41,319 ordinary shares and 20,658 options, with the shares priced at A$0.085 each, and the options having an exercise price of A$0.095. Following the transaction, Cohen’s total holding amounts to 200,405 ordinary shares and 20,658 options, signaling increased confidence in the company’s prospects.

