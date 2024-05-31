TinOne Announces Board Reshuffle Amidst Growth

TINONE RESOURCES INC (TSE:TORC) has released an update.

TinOne Resources Inc., a Canadian mining company focused on tin, tin/tungsten, and lithium projects in Australia, announces the resignation of Ms. Karlene Collier from the board of directors. Collier played a crucial role in the company’s early development. TinOne, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and supported by Inventa Capital Corp, continues to advance its portfolio in the significant tin districts of Tasmania.

