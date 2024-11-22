Time Watch Investments Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Time Watch Investments Ltd. (HK:2033) has released an update.

Time Watch Investments Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 22, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of important financial approvals, including the re-election of key directors and the declaration of a final and special dividend. The meeting highlights the company’s stability and shareholder confidence, important factors for investors in the financial markets.

