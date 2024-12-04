Tilray’s Hop Valley announces new partnership with Portland Trail Blazers

Hop Valley Brewing,, a subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, announces its new partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers and the opening of the Hop Valley Brewing Hop Box bar inside Moda Center. This innovative and vibrant new bar is set to enhance the fan experience at Portland’s premier sports and entertainment venue.
