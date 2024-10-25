News & Insights

TIGA Trading Boosts Stake in Beonic Limited

October 25, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Beonic Limited, with its voting power rising from 16.33% to 17.43%. This change comes after several market purchases of ordinary shares throughout September and October 2024. Investors watching Beonic may find this development significant as TIGA Trading strengthens its influence in the company.

