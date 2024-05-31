Tianqi Lithium Confirms Final Dividend for 2023

Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H (HK:9696) has released an update.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 13.5 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, to be paid at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098061 on 22 July 2024. Shareholders approved the dividend on 28 May 2024, and the shares will go ex-dividend on 14 June 2024. Withholding tax rates will apply to non-resident shareholders, set at 10% for individuals and enterprises, with variations for residents of countries with specific tax agreements with China.

