News & Insights

Stocks

Tianqi Lithium Confirms Final Dividend for 2023

May 31, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H (HK:9696) has released an update.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 13.5 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, to be paid at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098061 on 22 July 2024. Shareholders approved the dividend on 28 May 2024, and the shares will go ex-dividend on 14 June 2024. Withholding tax rates will apply to non-resident shareholders, set at 10% for individuals and enterprises, with variations for residents of countries with specific tax agreements with China.

For further insights into HK:9696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.