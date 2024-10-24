Tianjin Port Unit Secures Crane Renovation Deal

Tianjin Port Development Holdings (HK:3382) has released an update.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings has entered into a connected transaction with its subsidiary, Jinan Heavy Equipment Co, for a renovation project worth RMB19,176,778. This agreement involves the heightening modification of three container quay cranes and related services, with payments structured in installments based on project progress. The transaction is subject to reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from shareholder approval due to its scale.

