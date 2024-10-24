News & Insights

Stocks

Tianjin Port Unit Secures Crane Renovation Deal

October 24, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Port Development Holdings (HK:3382) has released an update.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings has entered into a connected transaction with its subsidiary, Jinan Heavy Equipment Co, for a renovation project worth RMB19,176,778. This agreement involves the heightening modification of three container quay cranes and related services, with payments structured in installments based on project progress. The transaction is subject to reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from shareholder approval due to its scale.

For further insights into HK:3382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJIPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.