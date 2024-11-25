Tianjin Pharmaceutical Hosts First FY2024 Meeting

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited, previously known as Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group, held its first Extraordinary General Meeting for FY2024. The meeting took place on October 29, 2024, in Tianjin, China, with concurrent video conferencing in Singapore. The gathering facilitated both on-site and online voting for shareholders.

