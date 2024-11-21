News & Insights

Thungela Resources Officers Sell Shares in Major Transaction

November 21, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has disclosed the on-market sale of ordinary shares by three of its prescribed officers on November 20, 2024. Carina Venter, Johan Van Schalkwyk, and Lesego Mataboge sold shares worth approximately R5.09 million, R7.46 million, and R5.25 million, respectively, with all transactions receiving the necessary clearance. These sales may interest investors monitoring managerial moves within the company, as they reflect significant stock activity by key personnel.

