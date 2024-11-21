Thungela Resources Officers Sell Shares in Major Transaction

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thungela Resources Limited has disclosed the on-market sale of ordinary shares by three of its prescribed officers on November 20, 2024. Carina Venter, Johan Van Schalkwyk, and Lesego Mataboge sold shares worth approximately R5.09 million, R7.46 million, and R5.25 million, respectively, with all transactions receiving the necessary clearance. These sales may interest investors monitoring managerial moves within the company, as they reflect significant stock activity by key personnel.

For further insights into GB:TGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.