Thungela Officer Sells Shares Worth Over R5 Million

November 27, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources’ prescribed officer, Bernard Dalton, sold 40,000 ordinary shares on the market for a total value of R5,382,000. This transaction, completed on November 25, 2024, reflects Dalton’s direct and beneficial interest in the company. The sale was conducted at a price of R134.55 per share, following clearance in compliance with regulatory requirements.

