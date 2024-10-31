News & Insights

Thunderbird Resources Updates Proxy Form for AGM

October 31, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has corrected an error on the Proxy Form related to the meeting time for their upcoming Annual General Meeting, ensuring shareholders have accurate information. The corrected form is now available on the company’s website, with no changes to the actual meeting date and time. Shareholders are reminded to submit their proxy voting instructions by the specified deadline.

