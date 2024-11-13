Thunderbird Resources to Unveil Exciting Mineral Ventures

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources is set to host a live investor webinar detailing its acquisition of a promising antimony and gold exploration portfolio in New South Wales, adjacent to Australia’s largest antimony deposit. The webinar will also cover updates on Thunderbird’s uranium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, as well as its copper interests in North and South America. This event provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s Executive Chairman, George Bauk.

For further insights into AU:THB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.