Thunderbird Resources to Unveil Exciting Mineral Ventures

November 13, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources is set to host a live investor webinar detailing its acquisition of a promising antimony and gold exploration portfolio in New South Wales, adjacent to Australia’s largest antimony deposit. The webinar will also cover updates on Thunderbird’s uranium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, as well as its copper interests in North and South America. This event provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s Executive Chairman, George Bauk.

