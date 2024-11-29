News & Insights

Stocks

Thunderbird Resources Passes Resolutions at AGM, Boosts Mineral Focus

November 29, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thunderbird Resources Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, enhancing its focus on exploring and developing critical minerals essential for global energy transition. The company boasts a diverse portfolio, including antimony-gold projects in Australia, uranium projects in Canada, and copper assets in the Americas. Thunderbird’s strategic investments position it well to capitalize on the growing demand for these essential resources.

For further insights into AU:THB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOYRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.