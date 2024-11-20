Thunderbird Resources Expands with Strategic Share Issues

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thunderbird Resources has issued over 39 million new shares to acquire Kooky Resources and settle existing obligations, reflecting its strategic moves in the resource sector. As the company explores new acquisition opportunities, it remains committed to its diversified portfolio in critical minerals like gold, antimony, uranium, and copper crucial for global energy transition.

For further insights into AU:THB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.