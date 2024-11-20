Thunderbird Resources Expands with Strategic Share Issues

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.
Thunderbird Resources has issued over 39 million new shares to acquire Kooky Resources and settle existing obligations, reflecting its strategic moves in the resource sector. As the company explores new acquisition opportunities, it remains committed to its diversified portfolio in critical minerals like gold, antimony, uranium, and copper crucial for global energy transition.
