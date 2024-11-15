Thumzup board of directors approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin. “As demand for Bitcoin increases and it gains recognition as a leading asset class, we believe it will serve as a robust reserve asset for our treasury,” said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. “With the newly sanctioned Bitcoin ETFs and growing backing from institutional investors, Bitcoin presents a strong addition to our treasury approach. Its finite supply and inflation-resistant qualities enhance its role as a reliable asset for preserving value.”

