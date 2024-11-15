Thumzup board of directors approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin. “As demand for Bitcoin increases and it gains recognition as a leading asset class, we believe it will serve as a robust reserve asset for our treasury,” said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. “With the newly sanctioned Bitcoin ETFs and growing backing from institutional investors, Bitcoin presents a strong addition to our treasury approach. Its finite supply and inflation-resistant qualities enhance its role as a reliable asset for preserving value.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TZUP:
- Thumzup accelerates expansion across the greater Los Angeles area
- Thumzup launches video capabilities, integration with Instagram Reels
- StockTok: Trump Media shares in focus following election win, M&A speculation
- Thumzup finalizing video capabilities to integrate with Instagram Reels
- Thumzup announces full exercise of underwriter’s overallotment option
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.