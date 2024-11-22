News & Insights

Stocks
TZUP

Thumzup achieves 202% growth in advertisers on platform through October

November 22, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announced that its proprietary ad-tech platform has now attracted over 500 advertisers, reflecting a robust 202% growth since the beginning of the year. Since January 1, 2024, Thumzup has grown from 183 advertisers to 554 as of October 31, 2024, underscoring the platform’s escalating appeal across diverse business sectors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TZUP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TZUP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.