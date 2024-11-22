Thumzup achieves 202% growth in advertisers on platform through October

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announced that its proprietary ad-tech platform has now attracted over 500 advertisers, reflecting a robust 202% growth since the beginning of the year. Since January 1, 2024, Thumzup has grown from 183 advertisers to 554 as of October 31, 2024, underscoring the platform’s escalating appeal across diverse business sectors.

