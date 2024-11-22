Thumzup achieves 202% growth in advertisers on platform through October

Thumzup (TZUP) Media announced that its proprietary ad-tech platform has now attracted over 500 advertisers, reflecting a robust 202% growth since the beginning of the year. Since January 1, 2024, Thumzup has grown from 183 advertisers to 554 as of October 31, 2024, underscoring the platform’s escalating appeal across diverse business sectors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TZUP:
- Thumzup to soon offer payments in Bitcoin
- Thumzup board of directors approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset
- Thumzup accelerates expansion across the greater Los Angeles area
- Thumzup launches video capabilities, integration with Instagram Reels
- StockTok: Trump Media shares in focus following election win, M&A speculation
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.