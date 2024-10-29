News & Insights

Stocks

Thryv Holdings Expands SaaS Portfolio Amid Financial Moves

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ).

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is making waves in the financial markets with its strategic acquisition of Keap for $80 million, poised to enhance its SaaS offerings. The company is also launching a $75 million equity offering to support this move. With a strong increase in SaaS revenue and adjusted EBITDA, Thryv is shifting away from its Marketing Services, which led to a significant non-cash impairment charge. Amid an ongoing SEC inquiry, Thryv remains committed to growth and transparency, promising more detailed results in November.

For an in-depth examination of THRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.