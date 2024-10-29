Thryv Holdings Expands SaaS Portfolio Amid Financial Moves

The latest update is out from Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ).

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is making waves in the financial markets with its strategic acquisition of Keap for $80 million, poised to enhance its SaaS offerings. The company is also launching a $75 million equity offering to support this move. With a strong increase in SaaS revenue and adjusted EBITDA, Thryv is shifting away from its Marketing Services, which led to a significant non-cash impairment charge. Amid an ongoing SEC inquiry, Thryv remains committed to growth and transparency, promising more detailed results in November.

