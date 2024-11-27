News & Insights

Thrive Tribe Technologies to Issue New Shares

November 27, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited is planning to issue up to 703 million new ordinary fully paid shares through a non-renounceable pro rata offering. The offer begins on December 3, 2024, with a record date of December 4, and will close on December 16, 2024, with the shares slated to be issued by December 19, 2024. This move is set to attract investor interest as the company seeks to enhance its capital base.

