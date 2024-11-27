Thrive Tribe Technologies to Issue New Shares

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited is planning to issue up to 703 million new ordinary fully paid shares through a non-renounceable pro rata offering. The offer begins on December 3, 2024, with a record date of December 4, and will close on December 16, 2024, with the shares slated to be issued by December 19, 2024. This move is set to attract investor interest as the company seeks to enhance its capital base.
For further insights into AU:1TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.