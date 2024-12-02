News & Insights

Thor Explorations Unveils Positive Drilling Results

December 02, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Thor Explorations (TSE:THX) has released an update.

Thor Explorations Ltd has reported promising results from its continued drilling at the Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria, revealing high-grade gold mineralization that supports the expansion of the current mining operation. The successful drilling has encouraged the company to extend its exploration efforts, with plans to potentially increase the life of the mine through further studies. These developments could signify enhanced value and growth prospects for investors interested in Thor’s West African gold mining ventures.

