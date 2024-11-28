News & Insights

Thor Energy PLC Expands Fundraising Efforts

November 28, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC successfully passed all resolutions at their recent AGM, raising an additional £290,106, contributing to a total of £1 million through a Conditional Fundraise. The company will issue 38,680,800 new shares, enhancing its position in the energy metals and clean energy sector. The shares are set to start trading on AIM and ASX on December 6, 2024.

