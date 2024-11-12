THK Co. Reports Decline in 2024 Financial Performance

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based company, reported a decline in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue and profits showing a decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s total comprehensive income fell significantly by 67.2%, reflecting challenging market conditions. Despite this, THK Co. maintains its dividend policy, aiming for a dividend on equity ratio of 4% for the fiscal year.

