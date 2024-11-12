News & Insights

Stocks

THK Co. Reports Decline in 2024 Financial Performance

November 12, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based company, reported a decline in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue and profits showing a decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s total comprehensive income fell significantly by 67.2%, reflecting challenging market conditions. Despite this, THK Co. maintains its dividend policy, aiming for a dividend on equity ratio of 4% for the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THKLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.