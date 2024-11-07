News & Insights

Stocks
THRD

Third Harmonic Bio reports Q3 EPS (61c), consensus (30c)

November 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“As the Phase 1 clinical trial of our development candidate THB335 continues toward an anticipated data readout in the first quarter of 2025, we are also making excellent progress in preparing to move efficiently into a Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic spontaneous urticaria,” said Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer at Third Harmonic Bio (THRD). “We believe an oral small molecule has the potential to be the optimal approach to targeting KIT for the treatment of urticaria and other mast cell-mediated inflammatory diseases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.