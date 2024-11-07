Third Harmonic Bio reports Q3 EPS (61c), consensus (30c)

“As the Phase 1 clinical trial of our development candidate THB335 continues toward an anticipated data readout in the first quarter of 2025, we are also making excellent progress in preparing to move efficiently into a Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic spontaneous urticaria,” said Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer at Third Harmonic Bio (THRD). “We believe an oral small molecule has the potential to be the optimal approach to targeting KIT for the treatment of urticaria and other mast cell-mediated inflammatory diseases.”

