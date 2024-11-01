Theta Gold Mines Issues Unquoted Options

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 23 million unquoted options with a two-year expiry, priced at an 8% discount to the 15-day VWAP, but not less than $0.13. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction and reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market. Investors might find this an intriguing development as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

