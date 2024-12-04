These 3 Outstanding Dividend-Growth Stocks Could Fund Your Retirement

Dividend-growth investing remains one of the most reliable paths to building lasting wealth in the stock market. The appeal of steady, rising income streams is particularly compelling for retirement planning. After all, traditional fixed-income investments often struggle to keep pace with inflation, making dividend-growth stocks an essential component of a well-designed retirement strategy.

While many investors chase high yields, the truly successful focus on companies that can sustain and grow their payouts over decades. This approach provides two key benefits: growing income to help maintain purchasing power during retirement and the potential for long-term capital appreciation as these companies reinvest in their businesses.

The key lies in identifying businesses with conservative payout ratios, proven track records of distribution growth, and durable competitive advantages that protect their market positions. These characteristics help ensure the sustainability of dividend payments through various economic cycles.

More specifically, a conservative payout ratio below 50% provides a safety buffer during challenging times. Meanwhile, a multidecade history of annual increases demonstrates management's commitment to shareholder returns.

Let's examine three outstanding dividend-growth stocks that exemplify these crucial qualities, making them ideal candidates for a retirement portfolio.

A resilient retailer with room to grow

Target (NYSE: TGT) is a dividend powerhouse with 53 consecutive years of payout increases. The retail giant currently sports an attractive 3.43% yield, along with a conservative 47.5% payout ratio. Target's dividend has grown at a healthy 10.7% annual rate over the past five years, which is one of the fastest growth rates among big-box retailers.

The company's shares trade at just 13 times forward earnings, well below the benchmark S&P 500's multiple of almost 24 at current levels. This sharp discount appears particularly compelling, given Target's strong brand, extensive store network, and sophisticated supply-chain capabilities. What's more, the stock's 9.3% year-to-date decline through Dec. 2, 2024 has pushed Target's valuation below historical averages:

Engineering excellence and dividend reliability

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) has built an extraordinary 68-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. While Parker-Hannifin's current 0.93% yield appears modest, the company sports a low 28% payout ratio and 13.9% five-year dividend growth rate that together signal substantial room for future hikes.

The motion control technology leader trades at 25.9 times forward earnings, representing a premium to the S&P 500. This premium valuation stems from Parker-Hannifin's unique technological expertise, diverse product range, and deep relationships with manufacturers. Its stock has risen 51.7% year to date, as of this writing, reflecting its strong fundamentals, wide economic moat, and elite dividend metrics.

Distribution giant with staying power

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) has rewarded shareholders with 53 straight years of dividend growth. The maintenance and repair-products distributor sports a conservative 21.2% payout ratio while offering a 0.68% yield. Its steady 6.4% five-year dividend-growth rate reflects management's balanced approach to shareholder returns.

At 28.8 times forward earnings, Grainger stock commands a premium multiple relative to the benchmark S&P 500. The company's vast distribution network, scale advantages, and strong customer relationships in a fragmented market help justify this hefty valuation. Grainger's stock has gained 43.4% year to date, thanks to its thriving business, solid fundamentals, and stellar dividend program.

Creating lasting income streams

Building a foundation for retirement income requires identifying companies that can sustain and grow their dividends through all market conditions. Target, Parker-Hannifin, and W.W. Grainger have proven their commitment to shareholders through decades of dividend increases, conservative financial management, and durable competitive advantages. When combined thoughtfully in a diversified portfolio, these tier 1 dividend-growth stocks should help power your retirement income for the long term.

George Budwell has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

